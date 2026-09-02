Delhi Launches Solar Policy 2.0: Free 3kW Rooftop Solar For 2.3 Lakh Households

Delhi has launched the next version of its Solar Energy Policy, aimed at making rooftop solar more accessible for households. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said households consuming up to 400 units of electricity per month will be eligible for a 3 kW rooftop solar system at zero upfront cost. The government plans to install such systems across 2.3 lakh households, with subsidies of up to ₹1.56 lakh. The revised policy also addresses upfront capital costs, provides incentives at the time of installation and includes five years of operation and maintenance through government-appointed vendors. Eligible consumers will also receive the benefit of net metering.