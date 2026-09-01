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Delhi, Maharashtra & Telangana S.I.R: Crores Flagged, Names Deleted From Draft Voter Lists

Delhi, Maharashtra & Telangana S.I.R: Crores Flagged, Names Deleted From Draft Voter Lists

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 1:23 PM IST

Draft electoral rolls released after the Special Intensive Revision have sparked concern across Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana. In Delhi, nearly one-third of voters from the previous list have been classified under absent, shifted, deceased or duplicate categories. Maharashtra has also seen crores of voters marked as uncollectable, while lakhs in Telangana face notices to submit documents. Voters whose names are missing can file claims and objections within the prescribed deadline. The large-scale changes to electoral rolls have now triggered questions and concerns among affected voters.

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