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Delhi-NCR Monsoon Misery Returns: Why Does Every Spell Of Rain Bring The Same Crisis?

Delhi-NCR Monsoon Misery Returns: Why Does Every Spell Of Rain Bring The Same Crisis?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 10:13 PM IST

Heavy rainfall once again brought Delhi-NCR to a standstill, exposing the region's recurring monsoon woes. From severe waterlogging in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram to a road cave-in in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara, the downpour triggered widespread disruption, leaving commuters stranded in long traffic jams and residents battling flooded streets. Even areas outside MPs' residences were inundated as questions resurfaced over the capital's drainage infrastructure. While the Delhi government maintained that the situation has improved, visuals from across the National Capital Region painted a different picture. This report brings you ground reports from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, along with the latest updates, official responses and the key question that returns every monsoon: why does Delhi-NCR continue to struggle with waterlogging year after year?

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