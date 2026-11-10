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Delhi Pollution: Punjab Farm Fires Spike On Diwali; BJP-AAP Trade Charges Over Delhi Pollution

Delhi Pollution: Punjab Farm Fires Spike On Diwali; BJP-AAP Trade Charges Over Delhi Pollution

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 10, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Delhi faced a double pollution challenge around Diwali, with firecracker emissions coinciding with a sharp rise in farm fires in neighbouring Punjab. The state recorded 1,152 farm fire incidents in a single day, taking its cumulative count this year to 4,459. The spike has triggered a political blame game, with BJP leaders linking Punjab's stubble burning to Delhi's pollution. Punjab's police chief, however, has claimed a sharp reduction in farm fires, citing enforcement measures such as the Parali Protection Force. Punjab ministers have pushed back against the allegations. With farmers facing a narrow window to prepare their fields for the next sowing season, the debate once again raises questions about enforcement, incentives and compensation to tackle stubble burning.

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