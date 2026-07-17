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Delhi School Declared Unsafe: Crumbling Classrooms Trigger Audit & Political Storm

Delhi School Declared Unsafe: Crumbling Classrooms Trigger Audit & Political Storm

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 12:37 PM IST

A government school in Delhi's Jasola Vihar has been declared structurally unsafe, forcing authorities to shift students to another nearby school. Inside the campus, peeling walls, cracked pillars and dilapidated classrooms paint a worrying picture of the condition in which children were studying.

 

Following the incident, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has ordered a structural audit of government schools across the capital and accused the previous AAP government of neglecting school infrastructure despite its much-publicised education model. As the political blame game intensifies, the bigger question remains: how were students allowed to attend classes in a building now deemed unsafe enough to be demolished? This report examines the state of public school infrastructure, the government's response, and why demands for accountability are growing. 

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