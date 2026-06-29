Delhi’s Green Revolution: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Massive ₹15,000 Crore EV Policy To Combat Pollution

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has announced a historic EV Policy, set to launch on July 1, 2026, aiming to transform the capital into a pollution-free city by 2030. With a massive ₹15,000 crore outlay including ₹7,000 crore in direct incentives and ₹8,000 crore for infrastructure- the policy covers two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and commercial trucks. A key highlight is the removal of any vehicle capping, allowing every citizen to avail subsidies. By offering incentives on purchases, scrapping, and tax waivers, the government intends to bridge the price gap between electric and traditional vehicles, driving Delhi toward a smarter, greener future.