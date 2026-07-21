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Delimitation Divide: DMK Keeps Options Open As Congress Questions Stalin’s Stand In Parliament

Delimitation Divide: DMK Keeps Options Open As Congress Questions Stalin’s Stand In Parliament

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

Parliament’s Monsoon Session has opened with fresh political tension over delimitation, as the DMK signals a more cautious approach to the proposed legislation. The party says it will study the government’s Bill before deciding its position, while insisting that southern states must not lose representation. Congress has questioned the shift, exposing differences within the Opposition camp. With 22 Lok Sabha MPs and eight Rajya Sabha MPs, the DMK could become an important player if the government revives the delimitation push. The key question now is whether M K Stalin will oppose the Bill, negotiate safeguards or extend conditional support now.

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