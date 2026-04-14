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Delimitation Row Deepens | South Fears Loss Of Power, Centre Responds

Delimitation Row Deepens | South Fears Loss Of Power, Centre Responds

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

A fresh political storm is brewing over delimitation, as southern states raise concerns over losing representation despite controlling population growth. M. K. Stalin has called it a “sword” hanging over Tamil Nadu, while Sonia Gandhi has demanded safeguards for the South. On the other hand, Narendra Modi has defended the move, linking it to women’s reservation and assuring fairness. As the Centre promises balance and unity, the divide widens. Is this reform—or a political flashpoint in the making?

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