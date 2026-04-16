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Delimitation Row Deepens: South Opposes Seat Expansion Plan, Govt Calls It Reform

Delimitation Row Deepens: South Opposes Seat Expansion Plan, Govt Calls It Reform

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 16, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 16, 2026, 11:50 AM IST

 

A major political confrontation is building over the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, which could expand Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 and link it to the rollout of women’s reservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to outline the roadmap during the special Parliament session. Southern states, led by M. K. Stalin and Revanth Reddy, have raised strong objections, warning of reduced representation and growing regional imbalance. Leaders like K. T. Rama Rao have questioned linking delimitation with women’s quota. The Centre, however, has dismissed concerns as “misleading,” setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown that could reshape India’s electoral balance.

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