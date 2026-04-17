Delimitation Row Explodes: Black Flag Protests In Tamil Nadu As South Divided Over Bill

The delimitation debate has triggered a major political flashpoint, with protests erupting across Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M. K. Stalin led black flag demonstrations, warning that linking delimitation with women’s reservation poses a threat to southern states’ representation. The DMK has termed the move “dangerous,” while the Opposition, including Congress leaders, has called it anti-people and biased against the South. However, divisions within southern politics are evident, with parties like TDP backing the Centre and YSR Congress offering conditional support. The Centre, led by Narendra Modi, has dismissed criticism as misleading, assuring that no state will lose representation. With tensions escalating, the issue has evolved into a larger North vs South political confrontation over power and representation.