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Delimitation Row Heats Up: Southern States Oppose Move Ahead Of Special Parliament Session

Delimitation Row Heats Up: Southern States Oppose Move Ahead Of Special Parliament Session

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 16, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 16, 2026, 1:00 PM IST

The upcoming special Parliament session is set for a stormy showdown as southern states strongly oppose the proposed delimitation exercise linked to the women’s reservation framework. Leaders including M. K. Stalin and Revanth Reddy have raised concerns over federal imbalance and loss of representation. The DMK has termed the move an “attack on federalism,” while Telangana has called for seat allocation based on economic contribution and growth. Karnataka leaders have also questioned the timing of the move. The BJP, however, has dismissed these concerns as “misleading,” setting the stage for a heated political battle as Parliament convenes.

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