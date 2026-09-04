DemocraticNewsroom | '800 Million People On Subsidies': Siddharth Zarabi On India’s K-Shaped Economy

“800 million people in this country are receiving various kinds of subsidies,” says Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi during the Democratic Newsroom debate on India’s economic growth. Zarabi argues that India’s vast welfare system reflects the complexities of a developing economy, where a K-shaped recovery has become more visible after COVID. He says people receiving subsidies may not necessarily be part of the formal job market, but welfare support helps protect them from extreme poverty. The debate also examines jobs, income growth, subsidies and the quality of India’s economic recovery.