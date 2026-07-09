"Dhamake Terror Camps Par Goonj Duniya Mein": PM Modi’s Operation Sindoor Message

PM Modi, addressing the Indian community in Australia, highlighted India’s growing global footprint across electronics, automobiles, pharma and defence. Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said the world saw India’s capability when terror camps were hit and the impact echoed globally. Modi said India’s defence platforms now carry both capability and credibility, making citizens proud. He added that Bharat does not want to stop here and is moving ahead with a “grow more” mindset. His speech in Melbourne underlined India’s rising confidence, stronger global presence and message that the country is ready for bigger achievements.