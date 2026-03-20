Dhurandhar The Revenge Releases | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collections| PVR INOX's Sanjeev Bijli

Dhurandhar 2 has taken the box office by storm, delivering massive collections within just two days of release. With footfalls surging across multiplexes, the film is being credited for bringing audiences back to theatres in large numbers. Business Today Exclusive, PVR INOX Executive Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli says occupancy levels are nearing pre-COVID highs, with strong weekend momentum expected. The film’s powerful storytelling, star cast, and cinematic scale have struck a chord with viewers nationwide. Industry experts believe this could mark a turning point for theatrical recovery in India. With a strong pipeline of big-ticket releases ahead, 2026 may well become a landmark year for cinema halls and the entertainment industry at large.