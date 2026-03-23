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"Dialogue Is The Only Way": PM Modi Pushes Peace, Warns On Hormuz Threat And Rising War Risks

"Dialogue Is The Only Way": PM Modi Pushes Peace, Warns On Hormuz Threat And Rising War Risks

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 23, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 23, 2026, 5:50 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India’s strong diplomatic stance on the escalating West Asia conflict, emphasising de-escalation and peaceful resolution. He revealed that he has personally spoken to key regional leaders, urging restraint and dialogue. Condemning attacks on civilians, energy infrastructure, and vital shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, Modi stressed the importance of safeguarding global trade and Indian interests. India is actively working to ensure safe passage of its ships while strengthening internal security across borders, coasts, and cyberspace. Highlighting humanity and peace, he underlined that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward.

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