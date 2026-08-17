‘Dimaagi Naxal’ Row: Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi, Bittu Launches Counterattack

The political war over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Dimaagi Naxal” remark has intensified. Former UPA Home Minister P. Chidambaram hit back at PM Modi, saying he was “proud to be a Dimaagi Naxal”. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu launched a sharp counterattack, accusing Chidambaram of failing to curb Naxalism during his tenure as Home Minister and alleging that Congress never wanted the insurgency to end. The controversy began with PM Modi’s Independence Day address, where he said Naxalism had been largely eliminated but warned that “Dimaagi Naxals” remained a threat. Opposition leaders have dismissed the remark as desperation, triggering a fresh political battle over the legacy and future of Naxalism in India.