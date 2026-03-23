Dimona Under Fire: Explosive Iran-Israel Showdown Shakes West Asia To The Core

There seems to be no resolution to the escalating conflict in West Asia, as arch rivals Iran and Israel continue unrestrained attacks on each other. Following massive US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, Tehran has retaliated with unprecedented force. For the first time, Iranian missiles struck Israel’s nuclear hub Dimona, injuring dozens and exposing vulnerabilities in air defenses. Despite no reported radiation leak, tensions have surged. Strikes on Arad and reciprocal attacks on Iranian sites signal a dangerous escalation, placing critical nuclear infrastructure directly in the line of fire, raising fears of wider regional instability and potential catastrophe.