DMK MLA Arrested in TN: Political War Escalates Over Remarks Against CM Vijay

A major political storm has erupted in Tamil Nadu following the arrest of DMK MLA G.V. Markandeyan in Thoothukudi over alleged derogatory and threatening remarks against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. Following his arrest, Markandeyan made shocking allegations, claiming police threatened him at gunpoint, while his son launched a fiery personal attack against the CM. While the DMK has slammed the move as an illegal crackdown on free speech and political vendetta, TVK leaders warned that strict laws like the Goondas Act could be invoked. Watch the full breakdown of this heated TVK vs DMK standoff.