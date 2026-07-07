DMK Vs TVK: Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sofa' Jibe Triggers Fresh Political Showdown

Tamil Nadu's political battle has intensified as the DMK and the ruling TVK-led alliance exchange fresh allegations. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the government of corruption and took a swipe at its allies with his 'sofa' remark, while asserting that the DMK is not intimidated by TVK. Former allies of the DMK, including MDMK chief Vaiko and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, hit back, accusing the DMK of corruption and questioning Udhayanidhi's claims. The latest exchange comes amid continuing controversy over alleged horse-trading accusations involving the Balaji brothers, further heating up Tamil Nadu's political landscape.