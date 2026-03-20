DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Testimony Exposes Split As U.S. Officials Contradict Iran War Justification

In Washington, words are being chosen with surgical precision as America’s top intelligence officials navigate the fallout of the Iran-Israel war. At a Senate hearing, DNI Tulsi Gabbard confirmed that Iran’s nuclear program had already been destroyed, undermining the White House’s claim of an imminent threat. Yet, officials offered carefully varied language, avoiding direct contradictions while protecting political ground. CIA Director Ratcliffe spoke of an “immediate” threat, while Secretary Rubio framed U.S. involvement as preemptive. With resignations, internal dissent, and political backlash growing, a deeper divide is emerging—one that reveals a struggle not just over policy, but over accountability and the narrative shaping the war.