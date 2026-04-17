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“Do Not Believe Rumors, LPG Supply Is Normal,” Says Sujata Sharma Amid Panic Buying

“Do Not Believe Rumors, LPG Supply Is Normal,” Says Sujata Sharma Amid Panic Buying

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 17, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026, 9:35 PM IST

Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma assured that India’s supply of LPG, petrol and diesel remains completely normal, with no reports of LPG shortages or dry-outs at distributors. She said petrol pumps across the country are functioning smoothly with ample fuel stocks, while refineries are operating at optimal capacity and crude oil reserves remain sufficient. The government has also increased domestic LPG production to strengthen supply. Auto LPG sales have risen sharply in several states, especially Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan and West Bengal. The Centre is expanding the PNG network to reduce dependence on LPG and has urged states to fast-track approvals for pending connections.

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