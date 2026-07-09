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"Documents In One Click": PM Modi Highlights DigiLocker’s Big Digital India Success

"Documents In One Click": PM Modi Highlights DigiLocker’s Big Digital India Success

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 9:32 PM IST

PM Modi, addressing the Indian community in Melbourne, highlighted India’s shift from long attestation queues to simple self-attestation and DigiLocker. He said earlier citizens had to wait outside offices just to prove their identity, but today most documents can be verified, shared and accepted digitally with one click. Modi called this citizen-first governance, where ease of living is the priority. He praised DigiLocker as a secure and scalable digital system that lets Indians store important documents online. According to him, building such a trusted platform shows India’s progress in digital governance and technology-led public service delivery.

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