"Dog With A Bone" Vs "Don't Be Hijacked": Naseeruddin Shah & Anupam Kher Clash Over NEET Protests

The film industry stands divided over the ongoing NEET paper leak protests at Jantar Mantar. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah launched a fiery critique against Bollywood’s A-listers for their silence, comparing them to "a dog with a bone in its mouth that cannot bark" to protect their self-interests. Conversely, actor Anupam Kher expressed deep solidarity with the students' anger, but cautioned them against letting political interests "hijack" their movement. While Shah accused the government of trying to keep the nation ignorant and backed the protests unconditionally, Kher warned students that outsiders often use youth power to further hidden political agendas.