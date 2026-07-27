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"Don't Divert Focus From Students' Future": Rijiju Urges Oppn To Debate Anti-Paper Leak Bill

"Don't Divert Focus From Students' Future": Rijiju Urges Oppn To Debate Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 27, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 5:10 PM IST

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly appealed to the Congress and opposition parties to allow a full threadbare debate in Parliament on the historic Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill. Addressing the media, Rijiju emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is dedicated to securing the future of students through stringent, time-bound penalties and dedicated task forces against exam malpractices. Criticizing opposition disruptions and demands diverting from student welfare, he stressed that student interests must remain the top national priority and urged all political parties to pass the bill unitedly.

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