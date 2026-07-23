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"Don't Impose Conditions": Kiren Rijiju Slams Opposition In Rajya Sabha Over NEET Debate Deadlock

"Don't Impose Conditions": Kiren Rijiju Slams Opposition In Rajya Sabha Over NEET Debate Deadlock

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 2:45 PM IST

In the Rajya Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Congress and the opposition of intentionally stalling Parliament by imposing pre-conditions on the NEET paper leak discussion. Rijiju reiterated that the NDA government is fully prepared for an unpoliticized, thorough debate in both Houses. Highlighting PM Narendra Modi’s decisive step to establish fast-track judicial courts to hand down severe punishment for exam malpractices, Rijiju urged opposition leaders to engage constructively instead of changing goalposts. However, opposition parties led by Mallikarjun Kharge remained firm, insisting on a debate under Rule 267 and demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.

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