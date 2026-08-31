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“Don’t See It That Way”: Vaishnaw Rejects Claims On Women’s Representation In Chip Industry

“Don’t See It That Way”: Vaishnaw Rejects Claims On Women’s Representation In Chip Industry

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 31, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 5:17 PM IST

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed questions on women’s participation in India’s growing semiconductor industry, saying there is a “fair balance” of male and female workers across operational plants. Vaishnaw urged journalists to check the facts and cited the example of women from Jharkhand who travelled to Malaysia as part of industry-related training and knowledge sharing. He also spoke about the government’s plans for the RDI Fund, saying discussions are underway with industry and the venture capital community to create a transparent execution process. On domestic chip demand, Vaishnaw said India expects homegrown semiconductor supply to meet a significant share of domestic requirements as the ecosystem expands.

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