“Dostlik Means Friendship”: PM Modi Gets Uzbekistan’s Highest Honour; Dedicates It To India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Uzbekistan’s highest honour for foreign leaders, the ‘Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik’ Order, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. In his acceptance speech, PM Modi said receiving the honour was a matter of great pride and highlighted the meaning of ‘Dostlik’, or friendship, describing it as a symbol of the enduring bond between India and Uzbekistan. Modi dedicated the honour to the 1.4 billion people of India and the centuries-old friendship and shared heritage between the two nations. The award recognises his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties. PM Modi also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, clean energy and connectivity during his Uzbekistan visit.