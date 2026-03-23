Dr Reddy’s Plans Global Semaglutide Rollout As Patents Expire

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is looking to scale its presence in semaglutide as the market opened up following patent expiry, with plans to expand both in India and globally. M V Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), says the company is focusing on improving access in a market where adoption remains low despite a large diabetes burden, while building capabilities across development and manufacturing. He adds that Dr. Reddy’s is developing a broader portfolio across metabolic therapies, including diabetes and obesity, and is preparing for launches in multiple markets as patents expire globally. The company is also targeting a position among the top players in the segment, with emphasis on physician confidence, patient adherence and supply continuity.