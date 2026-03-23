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Dr Reddy’s Plans Global Semaglutide Rollout As Patents Expire

Dr Reddy’s Plans Global Semaglutide Rollout As Patents Expire

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 23, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 23, 2026, 4:28 PM IST

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is looking to scale its presence in semaglutide as the market opened up following patent expiry, with plans to expand both in India and globally. M V Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), says the company is focusing on improving access in a market where adoption remains low despite a large diabetes burden, while building capabilities across development and manufacturing. He adds that Dr. Reddy’s is developing a broader portfolio across metabolic therapies, including diabetes and obesity, and is preparing for launches in multiple markets as patents expire globally. The company is also targeting a position among the top players in the segment, with emphasis on physician confidence, patient adherence and supply continuity.

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