A social media blunder has ignited a geopolitical firestorm, exposing the "Draft" script of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s appeal for a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. The viral gaffe, which included internal drafting notes, has fueled claims that Islamabad is a "vassal state" delivering pre-written messages for Washington. While Pakistan played the visible messenger, reports suggest China was the true architect behind the scenes, using its oil leverage to nudge Tehran toward the table. As Trump credits Beijing for the breakthrough, Pakistan is left facing global ridicule for its "mailman" role in a deal brokered by bigger powers.