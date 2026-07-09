Dubai Real Estate Outlook 2026: Why Rizwan Sajan Says Prices Could Surge After September

Is Dubai's real estate market bouncing back amidst the West Asia conflict? In an exclusive conversation, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, at the International Property Expo organised by NKN Media in New Delhi, shares with Sakshi Batra insights on why Dubai continues to attract global investors despite geopolitical uncertainty. Sajan also shares why he believes property prices are likely to rise after September, what is driving demand, and why Indian investors should consider Dubai as a long-term wealth creation opportunity. He also discusses rental yields, affordability, the outlook for Dubai's property market, and why he believes the current window presents an attractive buying opportunity before the next leg of price appreciation.