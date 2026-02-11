Dubai Real Estate: Structural Boom Or Bubble? BNW Founder Explains

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Ankur Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of BNW Developments explains why he believes Dubai’s real estate market is on a “one-way trajectory” rather than in a bubble. He highlights strong structural drivers, including UAE government initiatives attracting global talent and investors, and Dubai’s population expected to grow by 2 million in five years. With demand projected at 500,000 additional housing units but supply lagging behind, a gap is emerging. Aggarwal also underscores tourism’s role, with 25 million visitors annually fueling end-user demand and investment interest. Buyers include both long-term residents and short-term investors focused on rental yields, creating a diversified and resilient real estate ecosystem in the UAE.