Dubai Real Estate: Structural Boom Or Bubble? BNW Founder Explains

Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 11, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026, 4:41 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Ankur Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of BNW Developments explains why he believes Dubai’s real estate market is on a “one-way trajectory” rather than in a bubble. He highlights strong structural drivers, including UAE government initiatives attracting global talent and investors, and Dubai’s population expected to grow by 2 million in five years. With demand projected at 500,000 additional housing units but supply lagging behind, a gap is emerging. Aggarwal also underscores tourism’s role, with 25 million visitors annually fueling end-user demand and investment interest. Buyers include both long-term residents and short-term investors focused on rental yields, creating a diversified and resilient real estate ecosystem in the UAE.

