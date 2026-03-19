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Dubai Under Fire: Missiles, Explosions And Economic Shock Rattle The Emirate

Dubai Under Fire: Missiles, Explosions And Economic Shock Rattle The Emirate

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 19, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 19, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

Dubai is facing growing tension as Iranian missile strikes target the region, with the UAE’s air defence systems intercepting projectiles over the city. Explosions and falling debris near key areas, including the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, have left residents shaken, though authorities say major damage was avoided. At the same time, economic concerns are mounting. The UAE is easing tax residency rules to retain expats amid the crisis, as real estate weakens and investor sentiment dips. With tourism slowing and uncertainty rising, Dubai is navigating a delicate balance between maintaining security and preserving its global financial appeal.

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