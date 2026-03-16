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Dubai’s Luxury Dream Hit By War: Drone Strike Near Airport Sparks Fire, Fear And Flight Chaos

Dubai’s Luxury Dream Hit By War: Drone Strike Near Airport Sparks Fire, Fear And Flight Chaos

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 16, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 16, 2026, 6:54 PM IST

 

The raging West Asia war is now casting a direct shadow over Dubai, with its busiest global gateway once again hit by the fallout of the conflict. A drone strike near Dubai International Airport sparked a fuel-tank fire, sent thick smoke into the sky and forced a temporary suspension of flights before authorities brought the blaze under control with no reported injuries. It was the third such incident near the airport since February 28, underscoring how Gulf aviation is being repeatedly shaken by the war. As diversions mount and security fears grow, the crisis is now threatening not just air travel, but Dubai’s wider image as a stable global hub.

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