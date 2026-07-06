E20 Fuel Mileage Test: ARAI Says Vehicles Showed 2-6% Efficiency Drop In Controlled Study

Is E20 petrol really hurting your car’s mileage? ARAI Director Dr Reji Mathai has now explained what controlled fuel tests showed. According to him, the study was done with vehicle manufacturers who understand their models closely. Cars of different ages were tested, including vehicles around 10 years old, 8 years old and 3 to 4 years old. The tests were conducted in controlled conditions, with chamber temperature maintained and vehicles running on rollers, so the impact of E20 compared to E10 could be measured more clearly. ARAI says ethanol has a slightly lower calorific value, and test results showed around 2-6% drop in fuel efficiency. As the E20 debate grows, this ARAI data could become a key talking point for car owners worried about mileage.