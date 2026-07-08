E20 Petrol Controversy: Are Cars And Bikes Losing Mileage? Here's What Experts Say

India's transition to E20 petrol has sparked a nationwide debate, with many motorists claiming reduced mileage, sluggish performance and rising fuel costs. But are these concerns backed by evidence, or are they driven by misinformation? In this report, we examine what everyday car and bike owners are experiencing, what experts from the automobile industry have to say, and how the government has responded to claims circulating online. We also explain how ethanol blending affects fuel efficiency, why some vehicles may see a small drop in mileage, and what this means for daily commuters, delivery riders and other frequent road users. Watch the full report to understand the facts behind India's E20 fuel rollout and whether it is really impacting your vehicle and your wallet.