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E20 Petrol Explained: Benefits, Risks & Why India's Ethanol Fuel Debate Is Growing

E20 Petrol Explained: Benefits, Risks & Why India's Ethanol Fuel Debate Is Growing

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 7, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026, 2:18 PM IST

As E20 petrol becomes the default fuel across India, social media is buzzing with questions over its impact on vehicles and fuel efficiency. Ethanol-blended fuel is designed to reduce crude oil imports, lower emissions and support farmers, but critics have raised concerns about mileage, engine compatibility in older vehicles and long-term maintenance costs. The Centre has dismissed these fears, citing extensive vehicle trials and scientific studies that found no major impact on engine performance. With E20 now available at over one lakh fuel stations, here's everything you need to know about India's biofuel transition and the debate surrounding ethanol-blended petrol.

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