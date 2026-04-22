ECI Complaint Filed! Mallikarjun Kharge Under Fire For PM Modi Remark

The final hours of the Tamil Nadu election campaign have turned into a political battlefield following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial "terrorist" remark aimed at PM Narendra Modi. While the Congress has moved into firefighting mode with swift clarifications, the BJP has escalated the matter legally, filing a complaint with the Election Commission for a Model Code of Conduct violation. This isn't the first time Kharge's comments have sparked a storm—from "poisonous snake" to remarks on literacy, we decode the history of these political flashpoints and their impact on the 2026 elections.