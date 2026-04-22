Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
ECI Complaint Filed! Mallikarjun Kharge Under Fire For PM Modi Remark

ECI Complaint Filed! Mallikarjun Kharge Under Fire For PM Modi Remark

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2026, 1:38 PM IST

The final hours of the Tamil Nadu election campaign have turned into a political battlefield following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s controversial "terrorist" remark aimed at PM Narendra Modi. While the Congress has moved into firefighting mode with swift clarifications, the BJP has escalated the matter legally, filing a complaint with the Election Commission for a Model Code of Conduct violation. This isn't the first time Kharge's comments have sparked a storm—from "poisonous snake" to remarks on literacy, we decode the history of these political flashpoints and their impact on the 2026 elections.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended