El Nino Hits Kharif Sowing, 178 Districts Under Watch As Farmers Get New Crop Advisory

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said rainfall conditions affected by El Nino are being closely monitored. June recorded a 33% rainfall deficit, while improved showers in July reduced the shortfall to 24%. The number of low-rainfall districts has fallen from 262 to 178. However, sowing remains 91.95 lakh hectares lower than last year. Delayed monsoon conditions have affected tur, soybean and cotton cultivation. Farmers are being advised to prioritise short-duration crops such as maize, bajra and moong, which can mature faster. The government expects sowing activity to accelerate as rainfall improves across several states and districts in the coming days.