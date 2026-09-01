El Niño Threat: Why Agri Demand Could Stay Strong Despite Weather Risks & Festival Boost

El Niño concerns could impact agricultural demand, but market expert Avinash Gorakshakar believes demand remains strong despite the weather-related risks. He points to robust volume growth in the first quarter and expects another healthy performance in the July-September quarter. The period is also expected to benefit from festive demand, which could provide an additional boost to consumption. Despite the uncertainty around El Niño, Gorakshakar sees limited near-term risks to demand and believes there are no major speed breakers ahead. With GDP growth also remaining strong, the outlook for consumption and related sectors continues to look positive.