Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
El Niño Threat: Why Agri Demand Could Stay Strong Despite Weather Risks & Festival Boost

El Niño Threat: Why Agri Demand Could Stay Strong Despite Weather Risks & Festival Boost

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026, 1:22 PM IST

El Niño concerns could impact agricultural demand, but market expert Avinash Gorakshakar believes demand remains strong despite the weather-related risks. He points to robust volume growth in the first quarter and expects another healthy performance in the July-September quarter. The period is also expected to benefit from festive demand, which could provide an additional boost to consumption. Despite the uncertainty around El Niño, Gorakshakar sees limited near-term risks to demand and believes there are no major speed breakers ahead. With GDP growth also remaining strong, the outlook for consumption and related sectors continues to look positive.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended