Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals 4 Pillars Driving India’s Growth Story

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted investment and inclusive development as two key pillars of India’s growth story. He said India now makes sustained public investments of around $130 billion annually, with every dollar of investment generating an estimated $3.6 in economic activity. Vaishnaw cited major infrastructure expansion, including railway electrification, highways, airports, ports and 5G networks. He said India has added 38,000 km of railway lines and 65,000 km of highways over the past decade. Highlighting inclusive growth, he pointed to 590 million new bank accounts, 40 million homes and 120 million toilets constructed as examples of financial and social inclusion.