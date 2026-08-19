Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals 4 Pillars Driving India’s Growth Story

Electronics & IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reveals 4 Pillars Driving India’s Growth Story

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 19, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026, 3:28 PM IST

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted investment and inclusive development as two key pillars of India’s growth story. He said India now makes sustained public investments of around $130 billion annually, with every dollar of investment generating an estimated $3.6 in economic activity. Vaishnaw cited major infrastructure expansion, including railway electrification, highways, airports, ports and 5G networks. He said India has added 38,000 km of railway lines and 65,000 km of highways over the past decade. Highlighting inclusive growth, he pointed to 590 million new bank accounts, 40 million homes and 120 million toilets constructed as examples of financial and social inclusion.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended