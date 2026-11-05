Elon Musk's $500-Million Election Gamble Backfires! Trump's Midterm Defeat | BTTV

Money can buy influence, advertising and political campaigns. But can it buy an election? Elon Musk, the world's richest man, reportedly poured nearly $500 million into the 2026 US midterm elections to support Donald Trump's Republicans. Yet Democrats captured both chambers of Congress, raising serious questions about the political influence of America's wealthiest billionaire. From massive contributions to America PAC and Republican-aligned groups to the high-stakes Senate battle in Texas, we examine where Musk's money went and why his political gamble failed to deliver the desired results. The story also explores allegations of billionaire influence, dark money groups and the potential consequences for Musk's business empire, including Tesla, SpaceX and his AI ventures. Could a Democratic-controlled Congress investigate Musk's government contracts and business interests? Will he spend even more ahead of the 2028 presidential elections? Watch this Business Today TV special report on money, politics and power in America.