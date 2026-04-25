Emotional Show Of Strength: PM Modi Meets Abhaya’s Mother At Rally; Vows To End 'Jungle Raj'

Following a historic 93% voter turnout in Phase 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned up the heat at a massive rally in Dum Dum, declaring the "beginning of the end" for the TMC. In a deeply emotional and political masterstroke, the PM shared the stage with Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar victim (Abhaya), who is contesting from Panihati. Vowing to reopen files of "TMC injustice" and dismantle the "Syndicate Raj," Modi promised dignity and security for Bengal's daughters. Watch as the BJP pivots its campaign toward justice, welfare, and a high-stakes battle for Phase 2.

PM Modi Dum Dum rally 2026, Abhaya mother BJP candidate, Ratna Debnath Panihati candidate, RG Kar case justice Bengal, Modi on TMC Jungle Raj, Bengal Phase 2 polls update, 93 percent turnout Bengal, PM Modi Abhaya mother meeting, Bengal Election 2026 news, TMC syndicate raj Modi, Ayushman Bharat Bengal BJP, West Bengal Phase 1 polling record, Modi Dum Dum speech today, Bengal assembly elections 2026, Panihati assembly candidate BJP, BJP Nyay Suraksha Samriddhi, RG Kar victim mother politics, PM Modi Bengal campaign live, breaking news Bengal elections, Bengal voter turnout Phase 1.