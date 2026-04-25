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Emotional Show Of Strength: PM Modi Meets Abhaya’s Mother At Rally; Vows To End 'Jungle Raj'

Emotional Show Of Strength: PM Modi Meets Abhaya’s Mother At Rally; Vows To End 'Jungle Raj'

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 25, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 25, 2026, 10:31 AM IST

Following a historic 93% voter turnout in Phase 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned up the heat at a massive rally in Dum Dum, declaring the "beginning of the end" for the TMC. In a deeply emotional and political masterstroke, the PM shared the stage with Ratna Debnath, the mother of the RG Kar victim (Abhaya), who is contesting from Panihati. Vowing to reopen files of "TMC injustice" and dismantle the "Syndicate Raj," Modi promised dignity and security for Bengal's daughters. Watch as the BJP pivots its campaign toward justice, welfare, and a high-stakes battle for Phase 2. 

 

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