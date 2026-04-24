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"Enough Is Enough": Kiran Bedi Slams Police For Allowing Political Rallies To Paralyse Cities!

"Enough Is Enough": Kiran Bedi Slams Police For Allowing Political Rallies To Paralyse Cities!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026, 1:03 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Dr. Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer, pulls no punches on the rising menace of political roadshows. Reacting to the recent Mumbai traffic chaos caused by a BJP rally, Bedi asserts that "the roads are not for rallies" and places the entire onus on the police and district collectors. She argues that authorities must have the "spine" to regret permission requests that cause public discomfort, regardless of which party is in power. Should protests be banned in city centers during weekdays? Watch this fiery debate on the right to protest vs. public convenience.

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