EPF Overhaul: Voluntary Contributions Above ₹1,800, New Withdrawal Rules Explained

The Employees’ Provident Fund system has undergone a major overhaul that changes how salaried workers save for retirement. Contributions above ₹1,800 a month are now voluntary, while only EPF on wages up to the ₹15,000 statutory ceiling remains mandatory. This shift gives employees the freedom to decide how much extra they want to lock into their EPF account, and employers now have the option, not the obligation, to match voluntary contributions above ₹1,800. The package also simplifies withdrawal rules, reducing categories from 13 to 3 and allowing more frequent withdrawals with up to 100% of eligible balance, subject to a minimum 25% retention. Learn what these changes mean for your salary structure, how to restructure your EPF contributions, and what policy implications this flexibility may have on interest outgo and long-term savings. Designed for news-deep analysis and practical viewer guidance.