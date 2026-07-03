EPF Rules Changed: Should You Choose Higher Salary Or Build A Bigger Retirement Corpus?

The latest EPF clarification gives salaried employees greater flexibility in deciding how much they contribute beyond the statutory limit. Ketan Das, Business Head at FinRight Technologies, explains that while the ₹1,800 mandatory contribution cap remains, employees can voluntarily contribute more with the required approval. He discusses how the change could increase monthly take-home salary, impact long-term retirement savings, and influence tax planning. Das also compares EPF with NPS and equity investments, highlighting the importance of investment discipline, guaranteed EPF returns, and tax benefits. Watch the full discussion to understand which option may suit your financial goals.