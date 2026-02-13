Epstein Fallout Reaches Capitol Hill: Pam Bondi Grilled By Lawmakers

The fallout from the Epstein files continues to ripple through global politics, triggering resignations, scrutiny and political embarrassment. In Washington, the controversy took centre stage as US Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, facing sharp questions over the Department of Justice’s handling of material linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Lawmakers pressed Bondi on transparency, accountability and whether key information was withheld from the public. The heated exchange has reignited a larger debate about power, institutions and democratic accountability — echoing Socrates’s warning that democracy can reward popularity over competence. As the Epstein files continue to surface uncomfortable questions, this face-off may prove to be a defining moment in the political reckoning still unfolding.