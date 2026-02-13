Business Today
Epstein Files Trigger Political Storm After Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In Parliament

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 11:46 AM IST

Fresh political controversy has erupted after Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the Union Budget debate led to sharp reactions from the Treasury benches and the expunging of key references. The remarks involved Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and industrialist Anil Ambani, whose names appear in material linked to Jeffrey Epstein released by the US Department of Justice.

 

Puri has denied any direct association, saying his interactions with Epstein were limited and professional after retiring from diplomacy. The Opposition has questioned email exchanges cited in the documents, while the BJP has counter-attacked, with MP Nishikant Dubey seeking action against Gandhi. Years after Epstein’s death, the files are now fuelling a fresh political showdown in India. 

