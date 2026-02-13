Business Today
Epstein Row Aside, Puri Goes On Offensive Over Trade & Growth Debate

  New Delhi,
  Feb 13, 2026,
  Updated Feb 13, 2026, 11:14 AM IST

In a fiery interview at India Today TV, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri strongly defends India’s recent trade agreements, calling them “one of the best things” to happen to the country. Highlighting that nearly 50% of India’s GDP is linked to the external sector, Puri underscores the importance of global engagement. He rejects claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “surrendered” in trade negotiations, asserting that no one can level such a charge. Taking direct aim at Rahul Gandhi, Puri questions his remarks on India being a “dead economy,” pointing instead to robust quarterly growth figures of 8.2% and IMF’s upgraded projections. Calling out what he describes as misinformation and political jealousy, Puri mounts an aggressive defence of India’s economic trajectory and global standing.

