Ethanol Blending Row: Karnataka Flags Petrol Samples, Keralam Orders Quality Checks

Is the petrol you are buying actually E20, or does it contain a higher ethanol blend? A fresh controversy has erupted after the Karnataka government claimed that tests conducted on petrol samples from 67 locations found ethanol levels exceeding the prescribed 20% limit in several cases, allegedly reaching as high as 30%. Public sector oil marketing companies have rejected Karnataka's allegations, while the BJP has questioned the state's testing capabilities. The Karnataka government says it will conduct periodic checks, and Keralam has now ordered fuel quality tests in four districts. As fuel prices continue to weigh on consumers, the controversy has put petrol quality and ethanol blending under the spotlight.