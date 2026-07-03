"Ethanol Can Replace Petrol": RIL’s Ashwini Kumar Backs India’s Clean Fuel Shift

Reliance Industries’ Senior Executive Vice President Ashwini Kumar has backed India’s push for Compressed Biogas and ethanol-based fuels, calling it important for energy self-sufficiency. Speaking at the CII Conference on CBG 2026 in Delhi, he said ethanol can fully replace petrol, citing Brazil’s success since the 1970s. Kumar said India has similar advantages because of its sugarcane base, but execution and technology will be key. He added that indigenous and localised energy solutions can reduce dependence on imported liquid fuel. According to him, every step towards self-sufficiency is positive for India’s energy future.